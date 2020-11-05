We Are One Seven LLC Sells 384 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after buying an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after buying an additional 2,615,166 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after buying an additional 2,486,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 1,939,784 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

NYSE:WY opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

