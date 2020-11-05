We Are One Seven LLC Sells 3,348 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,299,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

