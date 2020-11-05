We Are One Seven LLC Sells 294 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 23.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 49,454.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 24.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $74.66.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Alarm.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $591,036.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,736.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $151,965.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,263.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,746 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

