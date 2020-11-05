We Are One Seven LLC Sells 260 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $32,060,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 92.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,871,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $365,538,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,056,954 shares of company stock worth $409,966,452. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FND opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

