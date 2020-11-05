We Are One Seven LLC Sells 206 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRLB opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.43. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

