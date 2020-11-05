We Are One Seven LLC Sells 192 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $738,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,759,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

