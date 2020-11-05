We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 172,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 166,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

