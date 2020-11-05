We Are One Seven LLC Sells 12,805 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.