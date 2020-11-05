We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $57.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.