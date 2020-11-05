We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $217.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

