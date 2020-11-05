We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $135.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $1,421,409.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,716 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.07.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

