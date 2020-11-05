We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,643.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $374.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $392.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Raymond James raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

