We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 67,213 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $278,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.