We Are One Seven LLC Invests $281,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Shares of APD stock opened at $289.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

