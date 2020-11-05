We Are One Seven LLC Invests $258,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,845,000 after purchasing an additional 677,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 572,156 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEP opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

