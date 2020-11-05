We Are One Seven LLC Invests $238,000 in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.67 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.