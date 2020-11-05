We Are One Seven LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

