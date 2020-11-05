We Are One Seven LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

SPLK stock opened at $207.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.06 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,470,064.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

