We Are One Seven LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NSC opened at $220.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.47 and a 200 day moving average of $192.60. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

