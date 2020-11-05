We Are One Seven LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGIB opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

