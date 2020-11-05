We Are One Seven LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 33,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE STWD opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

