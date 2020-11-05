We Are One Seven LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,117,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,698,000 after buying an additional 57,410 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,453,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 246,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM opened at $151.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.