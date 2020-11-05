We Are One Seven LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $1,537,100.00. Insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

