We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,163. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

