We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

