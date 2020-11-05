We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Amedisys by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 247,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,003,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Amedisys by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $266.91 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

