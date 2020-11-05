We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

