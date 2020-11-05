We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 584,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $651.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $666.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $595.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

