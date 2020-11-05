We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 52.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after buying an additional 565,412 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $227.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.83. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

