We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 7,936 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,587,000 after buying an additional 465,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,550,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 228,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 424,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

