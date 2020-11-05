We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 7,104 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,690,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after buying an additional 331,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,221,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

