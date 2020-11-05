We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $206.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $317.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.62.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.44.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

