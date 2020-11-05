We Are One Seven LLC Buys 73 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $227.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 124.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.07 and its 200-day moving average is $200.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

