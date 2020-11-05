We Are One Seven LLC Buys 1,637 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.51.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

