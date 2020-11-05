We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,796,000 after acquiring an additional 127,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after acquiring an additional 438,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 434,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after buying an additional 295,916 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

NDSN stock opened at $202.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $212.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.54.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

