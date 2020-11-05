We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 898 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 84.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,299,000 after buying an additional 373,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

NYSE VEEV opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.38. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.06, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $80,184.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total transaction of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,961,581 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

