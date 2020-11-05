Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller Sells 4,084 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $1,039,786.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of W stock opened at $270.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.68 and a 200 day moving average of $234.74.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.07.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

