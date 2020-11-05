Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 3,638 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $921,941.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Thomas Netzer sold 18,300 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $270.15 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.74.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 75.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on W shares. Cfra raised shares of Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.07.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

