Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) CFO Sells $3,878,128.38 in Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WAT opened at $213.07 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.42 and its 200 day moving average is $201.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waters by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after acquiring an additional 753,835 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,512,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,762,000 after acquiring an additional 158,275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 5,849.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Waters by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 142,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

