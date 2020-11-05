Washington Prime Group (WPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Washington Prime Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect Washington Prime Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $116.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

WPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.