Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (WHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on December 31st

Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) stock opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.67. Warehouse REIT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.59).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

