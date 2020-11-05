Warburg Research Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €66.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LXS. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €45.88 ($53.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is €48.99 and its 200 day moving average is €47.52. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

