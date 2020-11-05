Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 116.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 874,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,188 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $8,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after buying an additional 74,166 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $3,640,000. Finally, No Street GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.8% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,061.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,454 shares of company stock worth $2,863,302. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

