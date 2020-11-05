Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.