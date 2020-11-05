Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WJX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.21. The firm has a market cap of $279.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42. Wajax Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.43.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$356.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

About Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

