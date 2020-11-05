Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

WJX stock opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Wajax Co. has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.21.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$356.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

