Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) stock opened at €16.73 ($19.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. Wacker Neuson SE has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a fifty-two week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.21 and a 200 day moving average of €14.68.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

