Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.06.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.94. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.