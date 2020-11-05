Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.
Shares of NYSE PPR opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.19.
About Voya Prime Rate Trust
