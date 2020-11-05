Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE PPR opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.