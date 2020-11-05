Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

VOS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vossloh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.80 ($48.00).

Vossloh stock opened at €31.50 ($37.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.68. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 1 year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The firm has a market cap of $553.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

